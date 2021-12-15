This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Decreasing cloudiness and windy. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Thursday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Storm Watch from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
