Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Decreasing cloudiness and windy. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Thursday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Storm Watch from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.