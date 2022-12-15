This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 25-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Widespread moderate to heavy snow this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. See how much snow is expected to fall and what's in store for the weekend here.
A powerful storm system that delivered a blizzard to the west and north and deadly tornadoes to the south is set to dump heavy snow on parts of Wisconsin.
Though the peak of the activity is behind us, snow showers are still in the forecast today, tonight, and tomorrow. See when snow is most likely and how much more is expected to fall here.
Dry for much of the day, but rain and a few snow showers will return this afternoon and evening as a warm front works over us. Warming up, but more rain expected Wednesday. Get all the details here.
Dry today and this evening, but rain and snow will return to the area late tonight and continue through Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 de…
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's weather …
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. …