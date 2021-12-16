 Skip to main content
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

