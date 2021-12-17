Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Saturday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Damaging winds and tornadoes have already been reported across Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on what to expect across central and southern Wisconsin tonight and into Thursday.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. To…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Decreasing cloudiness and windy. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust ov…
This evening in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%…