Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Saturday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north.