Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

