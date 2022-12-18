 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Clear. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 25-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

