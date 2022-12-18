Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Clear. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 25-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
