Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

Local Weather

