For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
