Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

