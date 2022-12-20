Kenosha's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 10F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
A powerful storm system that delivered a blizzard to the west and north and deadly tornadoes to the south is set to dump heavy snow on parts of Wisconsin.
Snow will return to the area this afternoon as a warm front approaches. The chance will continue through Tuesday as a cold front works over us. See when and where snow is most likely here.
Pre-Christmas blizzard could make travel ‘very difficult to impossible’ for southern Wisconsin, forecasters say
A winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday morning into Saturday morning, with 6 inches or more of snow, 50 mph or higher winds, and bitter cold predicted.
Scattered snow showers and flurries today and they're going to linger into the weekend. See when the snow chance will finally come to an end and what temperatures/wind chills are expected here.
Though the peak of the activity is behind us, snow showers are still in the forecast today, tonight, and tomorrow. See when snow is most likely and how much more is expected to fall here.
Dry for much of the day, but rain and a few snow showers will return this afternoon and evening as a warm front works over us. Warming up, but more rain expected Wednesday. Get all the details here.