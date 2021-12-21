Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.