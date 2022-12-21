 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -2 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

