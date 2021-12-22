Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Thursday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
Damaging winds and tornadoes have already been reported across Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on what to expect across central and southern Wisconsin tonight and into Thursday.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
