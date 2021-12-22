 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Carpetland USA

Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Thursday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert