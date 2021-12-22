Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Thursday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.