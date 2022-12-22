 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Windy. Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Potential for blizzard conditions. Low -4F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 30% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Kenosha, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 27 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Storm Watch from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

