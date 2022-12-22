Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Windy. Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Potential for blizzard conditions. Low -4F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 30% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Kenosha, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 27 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Storm Watch from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
Pre-Christmas blizzard could make travel ‘very difficult to impossible’ for southern Wisconsin, forecasters say
A winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday morning into Saturday morning, with 6 inches or more of snow, 50 mph or higher winds, and bitter cold predicted.
Snow will continue off and on today as temperatures drop and winds increase. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold Friday will be here.
Snow to hit Wisconsin first, then cold and wind in ‘bomb cyclone’ that could cripple pre-Christmas travel
While snow projections have come down a bit from the highest early forecasts, the snow, wind and cold still is predicted to make the coming "bomb cyclone" storm part of Christmas lore for years.
Snow will return to the area this afternoon as a warm front approaches. The chance will continue through Tuesday as a cold front works over us. See when and where snow is most likely here.
Scattered snow showers and flurries today and they're going to linger into the weekend. See when the snow chance will finally come to an end and what temperatures/wind chills are expected here.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 10-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Kenosha's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 10F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures b…