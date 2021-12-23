Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
This evening in Kenosha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be…
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Tuesday, with temperatures in…
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…
Damaging winds and tornadoes have already been reported across Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on what to expect across central and southern Wisconsin tonight and into Thursday.
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15…