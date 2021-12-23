Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.