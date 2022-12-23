 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Windy with mostly cloudy skies. Areas of blowing snow. Low 3F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

