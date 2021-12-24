 Skip to main content
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

