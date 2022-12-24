 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 3F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . 9 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

