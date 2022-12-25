 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 9F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

