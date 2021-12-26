For the drive home in Kenosha: Windy with periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
