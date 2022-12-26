Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 8F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 24-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.