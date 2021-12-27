Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

 Skip to main content
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 90% chance of rain. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

