 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Kenosha: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert