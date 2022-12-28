For the drive home in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will continue off and on today as temperatures drop and winds increase. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold Friday will be here.
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
Snow to hit Wisconsin first, then cold and wind in ‘bomb cyclone’ that could cripple pre-Christmas travel
While snow projections have come down a bit from the highest early forecasts, the snow, wind and cold still is predicted to make the coming "bomb cyclone" storm part of Christmas lore for years.
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
Pre-Christmas blizzard could make travel ‘very difficult to impossible’ for southern Wisconsin, forecasters say
A winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday morning into Saturday morning, with 6 inches or more of snow, 50 mph or higher winds, and bitter cold predicted.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees today. We will see…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20. 8 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Windy. Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Potential for blizzard conditio…