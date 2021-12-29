 Skip to main content
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

