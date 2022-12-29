This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
