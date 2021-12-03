Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.