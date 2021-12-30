This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow looks likely across Southern Wisconsin today. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Wisconsin today through Sunday.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods o…
Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect period…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Windy with periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter …
This evening in Kenosha: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha tom…
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees…
Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. T…