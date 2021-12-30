Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.