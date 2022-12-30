Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mainly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
