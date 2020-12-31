 Skip to main content
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 17F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 77% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

