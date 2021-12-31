Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 91% chance of rain. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.