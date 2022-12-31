 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

