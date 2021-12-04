Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NNW at less than 5 mph, becoming ESE and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 80% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.