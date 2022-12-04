 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

