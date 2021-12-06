 Skip to main content
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 10F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

