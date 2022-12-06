 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

