Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.