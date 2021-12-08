Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 24F. SSE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.