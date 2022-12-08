For the drive home in Kenosha: Rain and snow showers mixed after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
With a cold front working over us today and an area of low pressure tomorrow, rain and snow will be around. See when the best chance of precipitation is and what temperatures are expected here.
Dry today and this evening, but rain and snow will return to the area late tonight and continue through Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
Still a good chance precipitation today, though looking like more rain than snow. Find out when activity will peak, when it will all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Dry Friday, but rain and snow showers possible tonight with another cold front. Get ready for lots of wind and a cold Saturday. Full details in our weekend forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking…
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The area…
Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesti…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds NE at …