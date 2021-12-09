 Skip to main content
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

