Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 22.54. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
