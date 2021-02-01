Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 22.54. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.