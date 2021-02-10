 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Kenosha: A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 1F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 12.67. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. Thursday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What is the polar vortex and how can plunge into America?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert