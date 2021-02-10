This evening in Kenosha: A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 1F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 12.67. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. Thursday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
