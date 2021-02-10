Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 1F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 12.67. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. Thursday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.