Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.