This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 33F. Winds …
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 14F. Winds WNW a…
This evening in Kenosha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might …
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosh…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with t…
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 16-degree low is fo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. 8 degrees is today's low. Mo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…