Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Much colder. Low 12F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

