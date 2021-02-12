For the drive home in Kenosha: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 4F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at 0.57. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
