Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 4F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at 0.57. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

