Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: A few clouds. Low -7F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -13.71. We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

