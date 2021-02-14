 Skip to main content
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low -2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -6.45. We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

