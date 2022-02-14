This evening in Kenosha: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
