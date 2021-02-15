Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 9F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 9.39. 5 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.