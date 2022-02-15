Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 34F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
